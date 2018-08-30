Drivers making Labor Day getaway will feel some pain at the pump

The average national gas price is 48 cents higher than last year - and the most expensive price per gallon on Labor Day in four years.
And drivers make of that Labor Day getaway will feel some pain at the pump. The average national gas prices currently two dollars and 84 cents a gallon heading into the holiday weekend according to triple lay. That's 48 cents higher than last year and the most expensive price per gallon on Labor Day in four years and a reminder rush hour tomorrow is the worst time to trial.

