Transcript for 9 drugmakers sign COVID-19 safety pledge

And of course, the other major story tonight involving the race for a vaccine. And we learned just before we came on the air tonight that there could be a major setback tonight in what had been one of the most promising studies from the university of oxford. Their human trims reportedly temporarily on hold tonight after a reported serious reaction in one of the volunteers. It all comes as nine drug companies pledged today in an historic joint statement that they will, quote, stand with science before issuing any vaccine, despite growing concern over any potential political pressure leading up to the election. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: A possible setback this evening. The final stages of human trials at the university of oxford are being put on hold because one of their volunteers reportedly suffered a suspected serious adverse reaction. A spokesman for the company tells a medical news service that they're now hoping to minimize any potential impact of the trial timeline. The chief executives of nine drugmakers who are racing to produce a vaccine that prevents covid-19 are promising the world tonight that safety is their, quote, top priority. In their rare statement together, they write that won't ask for approval or even emergency use of any vaccine until demonstrating safety and efficacy through a phase-three clinical study. We believe this pledge will help ensure public confidence in the rigorous, scientific and regulatory process. For weeks now, the president keeps suggesting that a vaccine could be ready by election day. So, we're going to have a vaccine very soon. Maybe even before a very special date, you know what date I'm talking about. Reporter: His critics say he's rushing things for political gain. He wants us to inject bleach. No, I will not take his word. Reporter: But even Joe Biden says it's good for everyone if the trump administration can help produce a safe and effective vaccine that's readily available by November. If I could get a vaccine tomorrow, I'd do it. It would cost me the election, I feel. We need a vaccine and we need it now. Reporter: The CEO of pfizer says they'll know soon if the president's timeline is possible. Best case predicts that we will have an answer in by the end of October. Reporter: The nation's top infectious disease doctor still doubts a vaccine will be ready by election day. He does think more than one will end up making it to market, but says the demand will be so high you likely won't get to choose. I don't think you're going to be able to pick and choose like you would in a candy store. Reporter: We're now learning tonight of at least one trial location here in the U.S. That is no longer using that oxford vaccine to inject into volunteers until we learn more about this adverse reaction. All right, the ripple effect already here. Steve, thank you. And as this country awaits a

