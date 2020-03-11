Transcript for Election night showdown

Good evening and it's great to have you with us on this election night in America. It comes in the middle of this once in a century pandemic. Americans breaking all records when it comes to the early vote. Determined to make sure they were safe in this pandemic and that their vote will be counted. There are huang dividing lines across this nation over how to guide this country through what is still a raging pandemic, and what W will look like on the other side. Millions out of work. And a much-needed conversation in race in this country. So, who will lead us through this next important chapter? The first exit polls jcoming in tonight. President trump at the white house this evening after 14 rallies in three days. A massive crowd there this grand Rapids, Michigan. Today, paying a visit to his re-election headquarters, predicting a gnight, but adding, winning is easy, losing is never easy, not for me. Joe Biden, this rally in Pittsburgh overnight and today in Scranton, where he was born. And where he grew up as a boy. And on the wall of his childhood home he wrote, from this house to the white house with the grace of god. Tonight, I mentioned those first clues from the preliminary exit these are voter polls, voters who showed up early and who showed up today and those who mailed in their ballots. Tonight, take a look. A nation divided on how president trump is handling his job. 47% approving, 52% disapproving. Again, these are preliminary. Asked, which is more important, containing the virus or rebuilding the economy, 52% saying containing the virus, 42% on the economy. Asked how the U.S. Has handled the pandemic, the largest group saying not well. 18% there said very well, 30% saying somewhat well. 16%, somewhat badly, this is the numbert stands out you 35% saying very badly. Asked who would better handle the coronavirus, 52% saying Joe Biden, 43% saying president trump. And who would better handle the economy? This number is key tonight and right now, it's tied up 49% saying Joe Biden, 49% saying president trump. All of this is preliminary. Of course, the night is young. Weir going to guide you through at could determine if this is a typical election night or if this could stretch into several nights. So, let's begin with our chief white house correspondent Jonathan Karl leading us off. Reporter: His voice raspy after a frenzied sprint of 27 rallies over the past week, president trump told his campaign team he believes he has a solid chance of winning No, I'm not thinking about concession speech or acceptance set. Hopefully, we'll be only doing one of those two. And you know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me, it's not. Reporter: His top advisers privately acknowledge the odds are against him. But the president believes the big crowds he's seen at his rallies, and what he's seen today at the polls, will translate into victory. We're seeing lines of people and they're wearing a lot O red material, including hats. Reporter: In one big way, the election ends just as Donald Trump would want it to end. And election about Donald Trump. This isn't about -- yeah, it is about me, I guess, when you think about it. Reporter: But a big part of that is the way he has handled a covid-19 pandemic. One that is surging just as voters are going to the polls. He closed out his campaign by downplaying, or even ignoring the virus, speaking to packed crowds, no social distancing and few masks. We are going to win four more years in that very beautiful, beautiful,eautiful house. Reporter: On election eve, the white house coronavirus response coordinator, Dr. Debra birgs, issued a warning in a memo obtained by "The Washington post," saying, "We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic." Tonight, the president will watch returns from the white house with some 250 invited he promised today there will be no premature declaration of victory. At what point will you declare victory? When there's victory, if there's victory, I think we'll have victory, but only when there's victory. There's no reason to play games. You can hear it in his voice, all those rallies in the final let's get to Jon Karl, with us every step of the way. And Jon, president trump spending most of election day inside the white house. What are your sources telling you tonight? How are they feeling heading into this night? Reporter: Well, David, a lot of bravado, a lot of talk about winning. They know the odds are against them going into this, but they do believe that he can win and I'll tell you this, my sense is the most optimistic person at the white house right now about the president winning re-election is Donald Trump himself. Hoping his strategy four years ago will pay off again. Jon Karl, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.