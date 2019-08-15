Embarrassing mom and her squeaky oven go viral to Usher's 'Yeah'

More
Hayley Stevens posted a now-viral video to the app TikTok showing her mother, Amy Stevens, opening and closing her squeaky oven door and then dancing to the tune of Usher's "Yeah."
2:08 | 08/15/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Embarrassing mom and her squeaky oven go viral to Usher's 'Yeah'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:08","description":"Hayley Stevens posted a now-viral video to the app TikTok showing her mother, Amy Stevens, opening and closing her squeaky oven door and then dancing to the tune of Usher's \"Yeah.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"65001001","title":"Embarrassing mom and her squeaky oven go viral to Usher's 'Yeah'","url":"/WNT/video/embarrassing-mom-squeaky-oven-viral-ushers-yeah-65001001"}