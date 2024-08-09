Embattled Illinois sheriff will retire following Sonya Massey shooting

Sheriff Jack Campbell, amid controversy over the July 6 fatal shooting of Sonya Massey by a deputy, announced on Friday that he is stepping away.

August 9, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live