Transcript for Embattled singer R. Kelly posts $100,000 bond

Kelly appeared before a judge today on charges involved four women, three of them underage. And what his lawyer said. ABC's linsey Davis tonight from Chicago. Reporter: Tonight, embattled singer R. Kelly walking out of a Chicago jail after posting $100,000 bond late today. The 52-year-old entering a plea of not guilty to ten counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Prosecutors say they have both video and DNA evidence linking him to the abuse of the four alleged victims. Three of whom were between the ages of 13 and 17 at the time. Today, Michael avenatti, who says he represents several clients associated with Kelly, says he's given prosecutors the second tape in two weeks that he claims shows R. Kelly having sex with a 14-year-old. It leaves no question as to Mr. Kelly's guilt. Reporter: R. Kelly's attorney today says as far as he knolls all alleged victims are lying. I have no reason to believe that there is any tape of Mr. Kelly acting inappropriately in relation to these cases or that he's done anything else wrong. Reporter: But Kelly's brother, who has been estranged from the singer for years, says he believes the allegations against them. Robert is like the devil. He's sick. Almost like a person that's on drugs or a person that, you know, that has an addiction. Reporter: So, Kelly is out of jail for now, but according to court documents, if he doesn't make a payment of $161,000 in back child support by March 6th, he could be heading back to jail. David? Linsey Davis live in Chicago tonight for us. Linsey, thank you.

