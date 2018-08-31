'ER' actress killed by police during welfare check in LA: Authorities

Vanessa Marquez, 49, became combative and allegedly waved a BB gun that officers mistook for a gun, police said.
Time now for index and a woman killed by police has been identified as an actress from the show you are. The LA county sheriff's office identifying her as 49 year old Vanessa Marquez. Authorities responding to a welfare check she allegedly became combative and we have to BB gun that a forties mistook as real she was shot and later died the incident is now under investigate.

