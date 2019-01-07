Transcript for Escaped convict on the loose in Texas

Officials say he managed to cut off his ajle bracelet before going missing. Here's ABC's Steve osunsami. Reporter: Federal marshals tonight say they need help finding this man. 25-year-old Renee Carrillo, who skipped bail, and disappeared the very night before a Texas jury convicted him of murder. Anybody that is associated with him, we're going to be contacting them. Reporter: This surveillance video is from the night of the killing in October of 2017 outside a Dallas strip club. You see Carrillo get of white Cadillac and shoot into this white Mercedes, killing the young man in the passenger seat. The jury gave him life in prison. How he was able to run is now a huge concern. His ankle monitor had been cut off and destroyed on the side of the road in Terrell, Texas. Reporter: During his trial, Carrillo was out on a $100,000 bond and required to wear the ankle bracelet. There were issues as far back as December, when the bond holder says Carrillo had already once failed to check in. I did not set the bond for this case, the assigned judge at the time did and it may have very well been appropriate, I'm not second guessing it at all. Reporter: Police say the company that tracks the ankle monitor told them that he was tampering with it around 11:00 P.M. The night before the verdict and then removed it soon after, but police say they didn't see the notice for this until the next morning. Cecilia? A lot of questions there. Steve, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.