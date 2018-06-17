Transcript for 2 escaped prisoners are on the run in Illinois

rit now in Russia. Back here at home, the urgent man hunt at this hour for two escaped prisoners in Illinois. A newly released image show three inmates in their cells shortly fore making the escape through this small hole in a wall, one now back behind bars. Here's ABC's an banker. Reporter: Authorities on the hunt tonight for two of E inmates who escaped through this manmade Holen an Illinois jail, breaking through concrete and brick. The inmates seen on vio just urs before caring out their daring getaway. They used some pipe that we think was obined from our privacy area for the shower areas and they managed to batter and push that through Reporter: One of the two escaes still on the run. Zachery shock awaiting trial on a first-degree murder charge. E third escapee, Justin bray, ught late Saturday after police S he jumped into this river. His getaway driver arrested after crhing at the river's edge. Her identity still unknown. Jail officers meet with me at the rear of the jail. There's a Holen the wall. Reporter:he inmates with a two-hour head start before officials even noticed them missing. Cold comfort to frightened arby residents. When I go home I am going to make sure I lock my car and make sure I lock my apartment. Reporter: Tom, authorities told us they've charged three individuals with aiding and abetting those inmates. U.S. Marshals have joined with lol authorities D they have canine and aerial units also actively involved. Tom? Incredible how they were able

