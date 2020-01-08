Transcript for Evacuations increasing as California wildfires spread

Next, new evacuations in southern California as a wildfire burns across some 2,000 acres. The so-called apple fire breaking out yesterday afternoon, exploding overnight. Tonight, hundreds of people have been forced from their homes. Here's zohreen shah. Reporter: Tonight hundreds of firefighters battling a massive inferno that exploded in size. In just hours, what started as as multiple small brush fires is now out of control, covering nearly 2,000 achers and growing. Helicopters and ground crews futilely trying to put out the apple fire as it tears through cherry valley east of Los Angeles. So far, zero percent contained. It is hard to contain. It's steep terrain. It's dirt roads, one way in, one it makes it difficult to get a large amount of equipment in. Reporter: At least one home and several other structures destroyed. Tonight, a mandatory evacuation order in place. Hundreds of families scrambling to get out. Evacuees hoping their homes are still standing. We just got alerted we have to evacuate. It's crazy smokey. We're trying to find a hotel right now, called several. They're all booked up. Reporter: Tom, embers have been coming dangerously close to this one burnt to the ground. 400 other homes threatened. So arena shah following the breaking news out of southern California tonight. Thank you.

