Transcript for Experts warn Labor Day could trigger COVID-19 surge

And as this country awaits a vaccine, the disturbing images this evening as children head back to school, as college students go back, as well. And tonight, the toll in this country, more than 189,000 American lives lost. Authorities are urging young people to take this seriously, as authorities say we now enter the fall in a more difficult place than we entered the summer in. And word tonight that more than a half million children have now tested positive in the U.S. Since this began. Here's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, labor day weekend sparking fresh fears of covid outbreaks. From Seattle to Sacramento, a missionary posting these images to support the faithful, as many appeared to worship without mask and no social distancing. In Las Vegas, streets packed, many without masks. The country going into labor day weekend with twice the level of infection than memorial day. In many ways, we're in much worse shape entering the fall than we were entering the summer and of course, we know in the fall with schools and colleges opening, we're probably going to see a lot more cases ahead. Reporter: Colleges vowing to crack down after scenes like this boat party near Indiana university. The university of Rhode Island breaking up gatherings like It was also really frustrating, too, because they all had their masks in their hand. It's really not hard to just put it on. Reporter: According to "The New York Times," infections have spiked in 100 college communities. They don't tell you how many cases are on the floor of your dorm or in your dorm in general. And I think that would help a lot, but I also think it might scare people. Reporter: At the university of Georgia, classes are in person. Cases jumping to 800 in one week. I think we shouldn't even have been on campus this semester, because of the rise of cases. Reporter: The mayor of Athens saying the return of up to 25,000 students is one reason for the rise. We've seen this dramatic spike, including in the last month, doubling the number of deaths we've had this year, so, just as many deaths in the last month as we had in the prior five months combined. Reporter: New York university today announcing that all members of the nyu community are required to be covid tested, not just as at testing sites behind me, but kits are now available at dorms. David? Stephanie Ramos tonight. Thank you.

