Explosive police standoff at gas station

More
A 59-year-old man intentionally crashed his SUV into a gas pump, causing a fire.
1:14 | 03/02/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Explosive police standoff at gas station

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:14","description":"A 59-year-old man intentionally crashed his SUV into a gas pump, causing a fire.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"69327028","title":"Explosive police standoff at gas station","url":"/WNT/video/explosive-police-standoff-gas-station-69327028"}