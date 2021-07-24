Transcript for Extreme weather threats across US

Meantime, back here at home extreme weather threatening millions of people bringing flash flooding to the southwest. Take a look at this helicopter rescue. That's in maricopa county, Arizona. And the other big concern, exploding wildfires in the west. More than 80 large fires in 11 states, most of them uncontained. And stunning images here on the nevada/california border. Firefighters you see right there driving through the massive flames. ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano will take us through all of this in the days ahead coming up in just a moment. First, though, our zohreen shah reports from Los Angeles. Reporter: Tonight, monsoon rains drenching the southwest. Downpours triggering dangerous flash flooding. Stranding these men in their vehicle in Arizona's maricopa county, rescued by helicopter - from the high floodwaters. The flooding so severe, this man rowing a boat down a residential street in Scottsdale. The strong winds blowing the roof right off this restaurant. There was a roof on that patio last night, but now it's spread out in the parking lot. This is the remaining debris. The wind starts shaking so bad, and like bottles are being knocked down. Reporter: Flash flood threats in multiple states today. Some spots seeing rainfall rates topping two inches per hour over parched land unable to absorb the downpours fast enough. In Utah rivers raged in capital reef national park, but most of the west facing extreme drought. Dry brush fueling more than 80 large fires across 11 states, most of them uncontained, a situation expected to only get worse. These firefighters surrounded by walls of flames. Powerful winds pummeling embers at their windshield as they drive through the massive tamarack fire on the nevada/california border. Further north in California, firefighters battling the Dixie fire, desperately spraying water as the flames shoot high over the trees. Evacuation orders for the area now in effect. The treacherous bootleg fire in southern Oregon, along with the total acres charred in California equaling the entire size of Rhode Island. And in Montana, five firefighters injured trying to put out unpredictable flames. The massive cloud of smoke only making the job harder. And, whit, this is only the beginning of fire season. Officials here are concerned that these already extreme drought conditions could eventually turn these parched forests that border so many town answer cities into tinder. Whit. Zohreen, thank you. Let's get right to rob Marciano, and, rob, millions are on alert for more flash flooding tonight. That's right and more lightning strikes under way. Flash flood watches out for four states, nearly all of Arizona. Take a look at this. New Mexico, southern Colorado and southern Utah and some of these thunderstorms can get all the way up to lake tahoe. And because of that, a fire weather watch has been issued for northern California for dry lightning and erratic winds. Out of Utah tonight breaking news, the lake itself at the lowest level in recorded history exemplifying just how bad the drought is, nearly 100% of Utah under extreme drought. Whit. Blizzard to see those side-by-side images. You're also tracking those severe storms and heat in the center of the country. We've had one report of a tornado across the thumb of Michigan and the temperatures today and tomorrow across a big chunk of the country really getting into dangerous levels again. Heat indices up with the humidity up and over 100 degrees. There you see the thunderstorm watches from Chicago to Detroit tonight. It'll be a dicey next couple of hours there, whit. We know you'll stay on top of we'll see you tomorrow on "Gma." Rob, thank you.

