Transcript for FAA changes overnight shift policy after air traffic controller scare

We turn to that scare in the control tower. The air traffic controller in Las Vegas slurring her speech as pilots were trying to take off and land. Here's David Kerley. Reporter: Pilots could hear something wrong in the tower. Cleared to land. Is somebody up there that knows what they're doing? Reporter: The controller, slurring her words, alone in the Las Vegas tower as another controller took a break. Say that again. Reporter: For 40 minutes, last Wednesday after 11:00 P.M., pilots getting confusing messages. Fronteir 762 -- clear for takeoff. Okay, confirm, it's frontier 262, cleared for cakeoff. Reporter: The controller, according to the FAA, becoming inxas stated, leaving her Mike open. Pilots calling their airlines. Everybody just standby, I'm taking over now. I'll be right back with you. Thank you. Reporter: The controller is no longer working for the FAA, which immediately changed the overnight shift policy, requiring two controllers in the tower until at least midnight. David? David, thank you.

