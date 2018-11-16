Transcript for Face transplant recipient has emotional meeting with donor's mother

One mother's unimaginable grief and what she'd then does to help another mother saved her son. A 20/20 co anchor Amy robot with two families who are America strong. Tonight a second chance for Cameron under would who suffered devastating injuries to his face from a self inflicted gunshot wound two years ago. We hope. For the first time some on you want to fix things. But the selfless gift of another mother Sally Fisher who tragically lost her son will is about to make it possible for Cameron to have surgery. They shall transplant surgery. Of course we give organs that have faced. Something personal yeah. And especially because Cameron suffered his injury at the age to 23 which was DH Willy was when he died. And as you start. And you know he can get this could face. With will now identified as the donor to mothers coming together in love and hope to give one son another chance at life. We have no idea what this he. Com and ideally this stuff up. The roughly 25 hour surgery a six sacks so when you look in the near what do you say. And in Arab. Are true. One life reborn and a mother seeing her lost son states again. Through simple and improved through Oakland. Let's hope he hadn't asked didn't you look beautiful this since I guess I'm a little biased. Yeah I think it dropped grand garden yeah. Just terribly. Well those two moms looking at that young man and his new face and Amy I know you're going to reveal it tonight on 20/20 but. This has been extraordinary journey with these two families have done for one another it's certainly has we've been following them for the past six months one of the more poignant moments David. Was when one mother gave the other mother at that reunion of gold locket a picture of both boys inside the incredible story and we think so much and again. In me and I we'll see just a couple of hours from now for special edition of 20/20 10 PM eastern. An incredible story and we'll see them.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.