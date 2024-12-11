Families desperately searching for missing loved ones across Syria

Syrians have been searching for their loved ones who vanished under the brutal Assad regime, as leaders of the new government vow to go after former top officials.

December 11, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live