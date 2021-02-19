Now Playing: Dangerous ice storm moves across the East Coast

Now Playing: 9 injured in New York City gas explosion

Now Playing: Man rescued after 36 hours at sea

Now Playing: Police save elderly man trapped in burning home

Now Playing: Cat enjoys snow day on top of car

Now Playing: Perseverance rover lands on Mars

Now Playing: Weather on Mars

Now Playing: Man, 100, goes skydiving for his birthday. His reaction says it all

Now Playing: Couple gets engaged in NICU where daughter has spent the past 10 months

Now Playing: Houston volunteers serve breakfast to seniors in need

Now Playing: NASA’s Perseverance rover makes successful landing on Mars

Now Playing: ‘Married to Medicine’ doctors on medical appointments you shouldn’t miss

Now Playing: Inside NASA’s mission to Mars

Now Playing: Culture boxes aim to educate kids on diversity and inclusion

Now Playing: California Rep. Jackie Speier talks immigration, COVID-19 relief package

Now Playing: Thousands of Texans still without power after brutal snowstorm

Now Playing: Is COVID-19 here to stay?

Now Playing: How an immigrant farmworker beat the odds to become a NASA astronaut