Families regain power in Texas, food and water shortages continue

More
Officials announced an end to controlled outages and said Thursday that the state’s independent electrical grid was moments away from failure on Sunday due to high demand and cold conditions.
4:43 | 02/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Families regain power in Texas, food and water shortages continue

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"4:43","description":"Officials announced an end to controlled outages and said Thursday that the state’s independent electrical grid was moments away from failure on Sunday due to high demand and cold conditions.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"75981768","title":"Families regain power in Texas, food and water shortages continue","url":"/WNT/video/families-regain-power-texas-food-water-shortages-continue-75981768"}