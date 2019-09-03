Transcript for A family complains about telemedicine call

Back now with new questions about telemedicine. You may have heard of it or have experience with it. Doctors speak and treating patients remotely. What happens when doctors have bad news to share? One family saying what happened to them is why doctors should be physically present in some cases. Here's ABC's whit Johnson. Reporter: Tonight, Ernest quintana's family says they were scarred forever when they received devastating news this week. There's not a lot of lung for us to work with. The heart's struggling. Reporter: Ernest was dying of chronic lung disease. But they say they were surprised to get the surprising grim news via video call with a live doctor. You know, I don't know if he's going to get home. This was it. We're going to lose him and we just got the news. Reporter: Annalisia wilharm was with her grandfather at Kaiser permanente medical center in Fremont, California, and quickly brought to tears. Make sure you're comfortable. Everything is focused on your comfort. It was pretty sad. Very devastating. Very disappointing how the news was delivered. Reporter: Kaiser permanente saying their machines -- known as I-robots -- "Did not replace conversations with patient and family members" and was "Not used in the delivery of an initial diagnosis." Ernest quintana died on Tuesday, spending his final 48 hours at the hospital. He was 78 years old. Kaiser permanent in their statement added that the technology of telemedicine is truly beneficial, allowing small hospitals around the country to have specialists, such as board-certified critical care physicians, available 24/7. Tom? Whit, thank you.

