Transcript for Family grieving after 3 siblings killed at Indiana school bus stop

We also learned late today that a driver 0 of a pickup truck will face charges after a horrifying scene this morning in Indiana. Three children, all from the same family, were killed as they were crossing the road to their school bus. S 9-year-old Olivia Staal and her 6-year-old brothers. A fourth child was rushed to the hospital. ABC's Alex Perez is in Indiana tonight. Reporter: Tonight, one family living a nightmare, losing three children at once. Children that were getting on the bus have been struck by a vehicle. The school bus had a stop arm extended. Had emergency lighting activated. As the children entered the road, unfortunately, they were struck by a vehicle. Reporter: The driver, identified by police as 24-year-old Alyssa Shepard. Killed, 6-year-old twin boys Xavier and mason ingle and their 9-year-old sister, Olivia. Their uncle says their family can't imagine life without them. He lost all of his kids. What do you tell your little brother, how do you tell your little brother it's going to get better? You can't? David, the driver of that vehicle that struck the kids is in police custody. She's facing a number of charges, including three counts of reckless homicide. David? Alex, thank you.

