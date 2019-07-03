Family of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver reveals his dementia diagnosis

The 74-year-old Mets legend, who will retire from public life, won three Cy Young awards and 311 games during his career.
0:15 | 03/07/19

Transcript for Family of Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver reveals his dementia diagnosis
Hall of fame pitcher Tom Seaver tonight has revealed his own personal battle his family says the 74 year old Mets legend. Has been diagnosed with dementia he will retire from public life Seaver won three Cy Young awards at 311 games during his career we wish him well.

