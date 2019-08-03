Family issues warning after hide-and-seek scare in Florida

A 5-year-old got trapped after he climbed into an empty cooler and the latch closed; his family rescued him after hearing his cries for help.
0:18 | 03/08/19

Transcript for Family issues warning after hide-and-seek scare in Florida
A hide and seek scare in Florida a five year old in Pompano Beach climbing into an empty cooler when the latch accidentally closes you see it there trapping him. Two minutes later the family responding to cries for help. The boy is okay tonight the Stanley though is warning other parents to be very careful with anti coolers and refrigerators.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

