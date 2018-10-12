Transcript for Family pleads for missing Colorado mother to come home

authorities late today before the cameras with new clues tonight in the desperate nationwide search for a missing mother from Colorado. Her family says she vanished without a trace on Thanksgiving, and tonight, what investigators now say they found at her home. Here's ABC's Clayton Sandell now. Reporter: Kelsey barrette was last seen with her infant daughter shopping at this Colorado supermarket. We've reviewed video from the local safeway and it showed Kelsey shopping with her daughter, Kaylie, on November 22nd at about 12:27 P.M. Reporter: On November 25th, police say the flight school where barrette worked got a text message from her phone saying she would miss the next week of work. We're treating Kelsey's disappearance as a missing persons case at this time. Reporter: A search of her home finding cold cinnamon rolls left behind. Her fiance last saw her on Thanksgiving. Chief, I understand that Patrick was invited today. Why is he not here? You would have to ask that of him. Reporter: Is he being cooperative? Yes, he is. Reporter: Police say barrette's phone pinged in Idaho, where he mother lives. Kelsey, we just want you home. Call us if you can and we won't quit looking. Reporter: Barrette is a pilot, but police say there's no indication she flew an airplane anywhere. We did try reaching out to her fiance. He did not hear back. David? Clayton, thank you.

