Transcript for The famous names and faces the world said farewell to in 2018

Finally tonight, in memoriam. The famous names and faces we said good-bye to in 2018. Everyone wants respect. Everyone needs respect. ??? You make me feel like a natural woman ??? Well, I used to do some crazy things. I used to. ?????? ?????? Fellow travelers, this is what you want. This is what you need. ?????? ??? guess who I saw today my dear ??? ?????? Remember to look up at the stars, and not down at your feet. I've been repaid 1,000 times over with adventures, with good company, and with the satisfaction of serving something more important than myself, of being a bit player in the extraordinary story of America. ?????? I want to hear one person say something nice about me, and that's the lord. And when I face him, I want him to say to me, well done, my good and faithful servant. She's an amazing, unselfish spirit. I, George Herbert walker bush, do solemnly swear. You must feel responsibility to others. You must believe in serving others. I think that's a fundamental tenet in my life. President George H.W. Bush in his own words. Thank you for watching and staying with ABC news through a very busy year. We'll see you back here tomorrow. I'm Tom llamas. For David and all of us here, have a great evening.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.