Transcript for Fast-moving nor'easter making its way to the East Coast

We are tracking a nor'easter moving right at the East Coast tonight year old this rob Marciano tracking it all for c.'s live right there along the west side highway tonight hey rob. Hi David is a fast moving system that's running into a pressure feel that we'll get these winds ripped and later on tonight. We voicing a lot of rain with this high wind warnings are posted coastal flood warnings as well. The rains today from Indiana through the mid Atlantic already into DC in this lol intensify tonight through Del Mar by and by tomorrow morning but for the wins there really be intensifying. Philly New York Hartford into Boston -- winds gusts 405060. Miles an hour that's not take down some trees and some power lines. David rob Marciano witness against and I think you rob.

