Transcript for Fast-moving wildfire races across Napa, California

Now the fast-moving wildfire across napa county. The images still coming in. The glass fire forcing evacuations. A hospital transferring its patients. Multiple structures are destroyed. We want to get right now to ABC senior meteorologist rob Marciano. We know that the next 24/48 hours out there are going to be important. Reporter: Take a look at this, red flag warnings are up through the weekend. Poor air quality in California. Northwest, don't worry about that. San Francisco, L.A. You're in it. Critical fire danger for the northern Sacramento valley. Strong winds, low level of humidity. Temperatures approaching the 100-degree mark in Burbank by Wednesday. Cold air is what's causing the winds in the west, that cold air will be driving to the east bringing rain to the northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday. A messy week ahead. Rob, thank you.

