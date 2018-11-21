Transcript for Fatal crash on New York bridge as holiday travel kicks off

And we begin tonight with the record cold for Thanksgiving, as record travel for the holiday hits its peak. Tens of millions of Americans now on the move. Highways jammed at this hour from new England to Chicago, Dallas to the San francisco-oakland bay bridge. And take a look at this. This is from Chicago tonight. Traffic bumper to pull per on the highways. And earlier, a deadly start to the morning rush. At least one person killed and six hurt in a fiery crash on the Brooklyn bridge. And the nation's airports with their hands full. This terminal packed in Denver. TSA predicting 30 million will fly over the Thanksgiving break. ABC's Eva pilgrim leads us off. Reporter: Tonight, the Thanksgiving rush grinding to a halt. In New York, one person is dead and six injured after this fiery crash on the Brooklyn bridge cut off a major travel route during the morning commute. But that wasn't the only traffic headache. Oh, my god. Reporter: This taxi cab in the nearby Brooklyn battery tunnel engulfed in flames, smoking out visibility for drivers. You can't even see. Reporter: A rough start to what could be the most traveled Thanksgiving in over a decade. A record 30 million hitting the skies. It's a nightmare. All the people that don't know how to travel are here today. It's honestly kind of hectic. Reporter: Boston, Chicago, Denver, Atlanta, seeing a crush of travelers this morning. In Pittsburgh, lines at a standstill. We thought it was going to be faster, but they had a trick for us. We're still waiting. Reporter: TSA deploying an additional 1,200 officers and 80 k9 units to handle the extra flux of passengers. Airlines also getting help from the military, as they've opened up restricted airspace to allow for more direct routes along the east coast. Our David Kerley on the tarmac at Reagan national airport. The airlines have added 158,000 seats to try and deal with what could be nearly 3 million flyers today. The best news for the airlines is that the weather doesn't look like it's going to hamper the effort for everybody to get home for the holidays. Reporter: But most travelers will be hitting the roads, more than 48 million. Traffic in Chicago this afternoon slowed to a crawl. Fueling that traffic? Falling gas prices. The national average now $2.60. Tom, with fuel prices dropping right before the holiday, many experts say there are a lot of people waiting to make the decision to travel at the last minute. If you're one of those people, tomorrow is the lightest day, the best day to avoid the grid

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.