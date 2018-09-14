At least 5 fatalities during Hurricane Florence, including baby

More
A tree fell onto a young family's home, killing a mother and her infant; the father was rushed to a hospital.
4:36 | 09/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for At least 5 fatalities during Hurricane Florence, including baby

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57834126,"title":"At least 5 fatalities during Hurricane Florence, including baby","duration":"4:36","description":"A tree fell onto a young family's home, killing a mother and her infant; the father was rushed to a hospital.","url":"/WNT/video/fatalities-hurricane-florence-including-baby-57834126","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.