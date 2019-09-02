Transcript for Father surprises son at high school 'senior night'

strong. The high school homecoming hero pulled off, giving his kids a moment they'll never forget. Reporter: It was destined to be a night to remember. For 18-year-old Ben nix. Recognized as a star athlete at halftime on Carlisle high school's senior night. But one person noticeably missing from the crowd, his father, colonel Delton nix, serving a third tour of duty. In Afghanistan. Ben at first standing alone at center court his 16-year-old sister Morgan sitting in the stands. Then, a special surprise announcement. Tonight, we have a special guest to help present that plaque who just arrived here moments ago. Please welcome the father of Morgan and Ben -- Reporter: Then this priceless moment. His kids rushing into his arms. Of course, I was just grateful and elated to be able to see them and of course my wife. Reporter: Amid that standing ovation, a tight hug seven long months in the making. Now that he's back it feels like we just picked up where we left off. Reporter: Erielle reshef, ABC news.

