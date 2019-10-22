FBI hunting for serial bank robber ‘Lunch Break Bandit’ across Arizona

More
The alleged serial bank robber is wanted for hitting nine banks in seven cities since February.
0:18 | 10/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI hunting for serial bank robber ‘Lunch Break Bandit’ across Arizona

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:18","description":"The alleged serial bank robber is wanted for hitting nine banks in seven cities since February.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"66454117","title":"FBI hunting for serial bank robber ‘Lunch Break Bandit’ across Arizona","url":"/WNT/video/fbi-hunting-serial-bank-robber-lunch-break-bandit-66454117"}