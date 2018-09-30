FBI interviews Kavanaugh's Yale classmate

More
Deborah Ramirez recalls Brett Kavanaugh allegedly exposed himself at a dorm party; Kavanaugh's high school friend Mark Judge will be interviewed next.
4:11 | 09/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI interviews Kavanaugh's Yale classmate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58195192,"title":"FBI interviews Kavanaugh's Yale classmate","duration":"4:11","description":"Deborah Ramirez recalls Brett Kavanaugh allegedly exposed himself at a dorm party; Kavanaugh's high school friend Mark Judge will be interviewed next.","url":"/WNT/video/fbi-interviews-kavanaughs-yale-classmate-58195192","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.