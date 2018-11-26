FBI asking public to look at sneakers of missing North Carolina girl

Hania Aguilar was taken from in front of her home while waiting to go to school three weeks ago, police said.
0:17 | 11/26/18

To the index in the desperate search for a missing girl and lumber to North Carolina thirteen year old Tanya Aguilar was taken from in front of her home while waiting to go to school three weeks ago now. The FBI is now asking the public take a close look at her distinctive sneakers white Adidas with colorful stitching on the heel they hope it sparks new leads.

