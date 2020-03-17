Transcript for Fear rises over the safety of US health workers on the front lines

And a doctor testing positive just days after attending a conference of hundreds of doctors in New York City. Here's Matt Gutman. Reporter: Tonight, fear for the safety of health workers on the front lines after hundreds may have been unintentionally exposed to the virus in at least two medical conferences. One in New York's Times square, bringing together hundreds of E.R. Physicians and medical teachers. That doctor, rosny Daniel, says he felt symptoms after returning home to San Francisco and tested positive. In an online post, Daniel writing, "I avoided all handshakes, yet I still worry that I either picked up the illness there or, worse, exposed someone else." He's now in isolation at home. Lisa Merck is a nurse who has also tested positive after attending a different medical conference in Hawaii with hundreds there. I just felt extremely exhausted, tired. I'm not 100% sure where I contracted it. I wish I knew. Reporter: Others on edge, waiting for answers. 8-year-old Adele is in isolation. How have you been feeling? I feel -- my head's been hurting, but that's all. I've been pretty good besides that. Reporter: Her mother, vita Tyson, called the health department hotline to get her tested when she had symptoms. I called eight different numbers and I spoke with eight different people. And they meant well, and they referred me back to the original number. Reporter: She gave up, but then felt ill. Went to the E.R., got tested a week ago. Still no results. I don't know if I'm going to be able to leave my house. I don't know if I've infected a lot of people. And I can't tell anyone anything because I don't know. Reporter: But many with the virus are holding up well. NBA player Donovan Mitchell still showing no symptoms. If somebody told me I would be playing in a seven-game series tomorrow, I would be ready to lace up. Reporter: Actor Idris Elba isolating with his wife. Now is the time for solidarity. Now is the time to think of each other. Reporter: Seven days after announcing he they had the virus, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita released from the hospital. Saying we're all in this together. Flatten the curve. And a few recovering through experimental treatment. Every morning I'd have a fever. It was very, very tough to breathe. Reporter: Chris Kane's condition was deteriorating. He was admitted to a Washington state hospital eight days ago. The next day, he was given remdesivir, a medication originally created for treating ebola, but was unsuccessful for that. It's now being given only to the sickest coronavirus patients, and he says it saved him. Within 48 hours I was feeling a lot better. I think that redemsevir gave me the extra jump-start or kick-start or whatever I needed to kind of turn that corner. That's hopeful news tonight. Matt, I want to get back to the experimental treatment that you reported on. What are authorities telling you about it tonight? Reporter: It's one of several experimental drugs being tested. It's only being used in the most acute cases in several hospitals around the country. There are clinical trials in the U.S. And China, but it could take months. Matt, thank you. We've all seen the images from Italy. Hospitals overwhelmed.

