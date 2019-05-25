Transcript for A federal judge is halting part of Trump's construction of the border wall

Now to the major new court order back here at home. A federal judge blocking the administration's plans to divert $1 billion from the department of defense to build president trump's wall at the Mexican border. Tonight the president is responding, attacking the judge who issued that order. Reporter: President trump's plans to build the wall hitting a roadblock. A federal judge tonight temporarily halting trump from using $1 billion in military funds to build part of the u.s./mexico border wall. Tonight the president lashing out on Twitter. Another activist Obama appointed judge has just ruled against us. This is a ruling against border security and in favor of crime, drugs and human trafficking. Here what the president tried to do was basically completely disregard our democratic process and just take money that congress hadn't given him to build the wall anyway. Reporter: The president declared a national emergency in February attempting to divert money from the Pentagon to build the wall, even predicting the fight ahead. We will have a national emergency, and we will then be sued. Reporter: But judge Haywood Gilliam says in his order, congress's absolute control over federal expenditures is not a bug in our constitutional system. It is a feature of that system and an essential one. This latest order by that California judge prevents work from beginning on two wall projects spanning 51 miles. That work was set to start today. This programming note -- Martha Raddatz going one-on-one with Pete buttigieg, tomorrow on "This week."

