Fiery debate over voting rights on Senate floor

The Senate moved ahead with a debate on a bill that expands voting rights, even though the bill appears doomed to fail on the floor. Nineteen states have already imposed new voting restrictions.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live