Transcript for Final farewell to the 41st president

Late today, some powerful and moving scenes from Houston. A president on his final journey. A ride on a special train called bush 4141 in honor of president George H.W. Bush. The train moving across Texas to the burial sight in college Station. The president's casket with a silor standing guard. Look at the crowds gathering all along the way to say good-bye. Family members inside the train, waving through the windows to supporters. That journey came after a moving service at the family's church in Houston today. The president's closest friend breaking down during a tribute to him. And Reba Mcintyre, you're about to hear her, bringing George W. Bush to tears. ABC's chief national correspondent Matt Gutman tonight. Reporter: Late today, the moving moment, as a train carrying the former president, George Herbert walker bush, traveled through those Texas towns. From Houston on the 70-mile trip to College Station, Texas. By the thousands they lined the route, cheering and waving those flags. Many saluting the former commander in chief as he rode past. That gaggle of kids with the banner echoing the sentiment of a nation. The bush family, including grandchildren Jenna and Barbara, waving through the window. It's a been a long journey home for the former president. Overnight, thousands of mourners streaming into St. Martin's church in Houston. Many waiting hours to pay their respects. ?????? and today, a tribute. ?????? James baker was the president's former secretary of state and chief of staff, and the closest of friends. He was in the room with the president the day he died. We rejoice, Mr. President, that you are safely tucked in now, and through the ages, with god's loving arms around you. Because our glory, George, was to have had you as our president and as such a friend. Reporter: The former president's grandson, George P. Bush. Yes, George Herbert walker bush is the most gracious, most decent, most humble man that I will ever know, and it's the honor of a lifetime to share his name. Reporter: Remembering a grandfather who deftly balanced his work leading a nation, and his joy leading a family. Sometimes with his grandchildren climbing over him. In a typical day, he would wake up around 5:00 A.M. To review security briefings and grab his first coffee of the day. When the coast was clear, all the grandkids would try our best to snag a spot on the bed and Nestle up between him and gammy when they read the paper. Reporter: Two of the president's favorites, including Reba Mcintyre. ??? In heaven ??? Reporter: Performing this morning. Tonight, that train has now arrived in College Station, and a flyover performing the missing man formation. It's a private ceremony for a man who served the public most of his life. George H.W. Bush will be buried alongside his darling bar, as he called her, and their daughter, robin, who they lost to leukemia when she was just 3 years old. Tonight, the president is back with his wife of 73 years. He held her hand until the end. And now, the young girl he met at the Christmas dance has her partner again. It's been such a powerful love story to revisit for this country this week. And Matt Gutman joins us now from the presidential library in Texas. And Matt, we understand, a short time ago, the bush family held their service tonight, after so much of this has been in the public eye. Reporter: That's right. Only about 20 people were there, I'm told, but all of them were bush family members. And it was a small, simple E miss Coe pail Yan ceremony. No speakers, no eulogies. When it was all over, his daughter, Dorothy, was given the flag that had draped the president's casket. All day, David, E. And that gravesite behind me will be open to the public starting on Saturday. David? Matt Gutman in Texas.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.