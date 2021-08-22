-
Now Playing: Voluntary evacuations issued as New England braces for Henri
-
Now Playing: Preparations intensify as Hurricane Henri nears
-
Now Playing: Don Everly dead at 84
-
Now Playing: FDA expected to give Pfizer vaccine full approval
-
Now Playing: Biden under increasing fire over Afghanistan crisis
-
Now Playing: Race to evacuate Kabul intensifies
-
Now Playing: Dozens missing in deadly floods in Tennessee
-
Now Playing: 40 million people in Tropical Storm Henri danger zone
-
Now Playing: Biden promises rapid storm response
-
Now Playing: Tropical storm batters shores of Montauk
-
Now Playing: Henri continues to churn across Northeast after weakening to tropical storm
-
Now Playing: Off-duty cop fatally shot in Houston restaurant
-
Now Playing: 22 dead, dozens missing in Tennessee flooding
-
Now Playing: 'I was wrong' to boost U.S. troops to build Afghan army: Fmr. Joint Chiefs chair
-
Now Playing: President Biden 'isn't taking responsibility' for Afghanistan chaos: Terry Moran
-
Now Playing: After he stepped down as host, ‘Jeopardy!’ will reportedly air Mike Richards episodes
-
Now Playing: Why dollar-themed stores are booming
-
Now Playing: The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly aiming to fully approve Pfizer vaccine
-
Now Playing: Officials warn of full ICUs, nursing shortages as CDC has new warning about cruises