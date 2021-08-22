Transcript for Find out the latest on Tropical Storm Henri

back to rob and the storm's track. Rob, what are you seeing? Reporter: Thankfully we are in weakening mode but it's slowing down and rainfall as we mentioned will be the big issue crossing now the capital of Connecticut and continues to weaken as it makes its way toward the berkshires. Here's the track of what's left of Henri, and it's going to hang around for quite some time. Scoot through the berkshires and then eventually out to sea but not until early Tuesday morning. Because of that we've got flash flood watches that are posted across several states, already saturated in New Jersey and metro New York so we could see more in the way of flash flooding tonight. This is the second time this state has been hit by a tropical storm this year and the hurricane season is still young, linsey. Rob, thanks so much. Stay safe, everyone, thanks

