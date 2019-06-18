Transcript for Fisherman off the coast of Manasquan, New Jersey captured a great white shark: Video

We turn now to those new images tonight. The close encounter with the great white shark right here in the northeast, off New Jersey. And after those three attacks in North Carolina, tonight, one of those survivors with robin Roberts. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Oh, my god. Reporter: The video is heart-stopping. Fishermen off the coast of manasquan, New Jersey, capturing a great white shark swimming near their boat. As they lower a bag of bait, the massive shark lunges for it. Oh, my god. Reporter: Here you can clearly see its powerful teeth. Once in a lifetime, man. Reporter: Down in North Carolina, three attacks in just the last two weeks, including 17-year-old Paige winter, who was swimming in waist-high water. And then I got pulled underwater. And sometimes you go to the beach with your family and they, like, grab your leg underwater as a joke. And I was like, ha, ha, ha, this is really funny. Ow. Reporter: But it was a shark. Paige, who lost her leg and some of her fingers, speaking exclusively with our robin Roberts. What has been the most difficult time? Not really able to do all the things that I used to do. Not having a leg. I'm going to be okay. I'm going to do all that stuff again. They're going to fit me for a prosthetic. I'm still paigey. Just a little different. I got some pieces of the puzzle missing. Shark didn't touch your spirit. It did not. Reporter: And David, it's worth noting that last year North Carolina saw three shark attacks in all of 2018. Now they've seen three in just two weeks. David? All right, gio, thank you.

