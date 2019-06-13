Flash flooding in South Carolina as the East braces for heavy rains

More
Philadelphia, New York and Boston are preparing for a drenching as a heat wave continued to break records in the West.
0:46 | 06/13/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Flash flooding in South Carolina as the East braces for heavy rains

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:46","description":"Philadelphia, New York and Boston are preparing for a drenching as a heat wave continued to break records in the West. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"63671287","title":"Flash flooding in South Carolina as the East braces for heavy rains","url":"/WNT/video/flash-flooding-south-carolina-east-braces-heavy-rains-63671287"}