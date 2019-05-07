Transcript for Flight forced to land after battery charger causes fire in cabin

Back with the emergency landing. A fire breaking out aboard a flight headed for London. Here's David Kerley with the latest on the investigation. Reporter: Boston firefighters scrambling on to the just landed jetliner. Mayday, mayday, mayday. Reporter: The virgin atlantic flight out of JFK had smoke in the cabin. The fire is out but we're still under a mayday. It was actually the smell that everyone noticed first. Reporter: Cory tanner, one of the 217 passengers headed to London. It was definitely concerning. We had no idea what it was at that time though. Reporter: Those firefighters, according to the state, found this. A charred seat and the melted remains of an external battery charger, which they say caused the fire, which the flight crew was able to put out. That fact is the main reason that lithium ion batteries are not allowed in large numbers in the cargo hold, because there is no one to put out that fire. That passenger says he was not impressed with the way virgin atlantic handled the situation. The airline says safety is its top priority. And offered passengers a room before being rebooked today. Thank you. Coming up next, the new

