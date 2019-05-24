Transcript for Flooding threatens Memorial Day travel across the US

As we come the air right now, we are getting reports of tornadoes on the ground. Tornado hitting all day. This as nearly 43 million Americans travel this holiday week. Tornado now in three states and Oklahoma has a state of energicy. This twister in Canadian, Texas, one of more than 100 across the country this week and this one in table grove, Illinois, one of several reported just today. The severe threats and rain. Neighborhoods in Tulsa completely under water. This man rescued after being trapped in his vehicle for and a new risk of extreme heat in the southeast. ABC senior meteorologist rob Marciano starts off V us off where they are bracing for trouble tonight. Reporter: Tonight, millions of Americans are on the move and so are dangerous storms. A tornado touching down southwest of Peoria, Illinois. This massive twister in the Texas panhandle Thursday. Blinding dust storms too. Winds gusting above 70 miles per hour. More than 100 tornadoes in eight states reported this week, even as far east as Maryland. This as crews race to restore power in Jefferson city, Missouri, after that ef-3 twister there. If you look at this area, it's total devastation of our electrical system, for a fairly large area. Reporter: In Oklahoma, rivers at major flood state after days of relentless rain. Our Marcus Moore is there. And this is the swollen Arkansas river here in Tulsa. You can see the massive amounts of water rushing by and th's sending people downstream scrambling to protect their homes and property. Reporter: The Tulsa county sheriff's office using high water vehicles and boats, searching for residents who may be trapped. People like sonny wormser evacuating. Fearful their homes will flood next. I feel it in my stomach. Makes me sick. Reporter: In Briggs, Oklahoma, this power plant completely surrounded by water. This as we're learning of an incredible rescue in southeast Kansas. First responders saving a man trapped in his vehicle more than eight hours. Rob, we want to make it clear to your viewers you and your team are safe. But just now, there was a tornadoes reported just east of you. Where are the storms headed tonight? The sbish system is not moving quickly. And storms don't develop around us. You see Thea on the radar, west Texas and it's Kansas. And flood watches as well. The storms will continue to fire overnight sblit did dicey through midnight. And a run of the east coast tomorrow for late day storms and the holiday weekend, the heat will don't build across the southeast. Record heat and storms here across the tornado alley and the plains where they don't need more river. The rivers here, including the Arkansas, at record levels. We see that debris right behind you. Rob, stay safe.

