Transcript for Floods, mudslides continue throughout Southern California

That major storm system not only behind that rainstorm there, but also mudslides and heavy mountain snow. It's moving across the country. But we wanted to show you what happened in grapevine, north of L.A. A massive traffic jam in this weather. KABC helicopter reporter Scott Wright flying over the scene late today. Reporter: David, we have a storm moving through the Gorman area, 40 miles north of los Angeles, along the five freeway. That's shut the freeway down. Throughout the country, folks are used to that, in southern California, for the most part, we are not. We had a closure of pch in the malibu area, as well. Traffic extremely restricted. We've had mudslides in some areas. The storm that's going to move out tomorrow really hit us pretty hard. David? Scott, thank you. That storm moving east tonight. This will come all the way east. Oklahoma, in fact, already declaring a state of emergency at this hour. Delta, southwest and united all waiving rebooking fees already. Chief meteorologist ginger zee is tracking it all for us. Hey, ginger. Reporter: David, one to four inches of rain already in southern California. Now we're going to send it east and freeze a lot of it. And that's why we have a big problem here. Winter storm watches for parts of north Texas, Amarillo, Oklahoma City. Conway, Arkansas, could see is. On the southern end, it's heavy rain. That's all Saturday. Then it slides to the east and Sunday is the big day for the appalachians. If you're in roque know or Hickory, North Carolina, we're tracking about heavy snow. More than six inches in some places. And there will be ice on the southern end of that that we'll have to look out for. It will inevitably effect traffic on Sunday. David? Ginger, thank you. In the meantime, we do move on now to the other major

