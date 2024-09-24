Florida declares state of emergency as Tropical Storm Helene looms

Millions brace for what's expected to strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane by Thursday morning. Mandatory evacuations are in place for low-lying areas and barrier islands in the Gulf of Mexico.

September 24, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live