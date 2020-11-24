Food banks prepare to feed many during the holidays amid COVID-19

More
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a food crisis for many families in the U.S.
2:27 | 11/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Food banks prepare to feed many during the holidays amid COVID-19

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:27","description":"The COVID-19 pandemic has created a food crisis for many families in the U.S.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74369644","title":"Food banks prepare to feed many during the holidays amid COVID-19","url":"/WNT/video/food-banks-prepare-feed-holidays-amid-covid-19-74369644"}