Food banks see record turnout on Thanksgiving amid growing food insecurity

More
The coronavirus pandemic has led to soaring unemployment, and over 50 million Americans face food insecurity this year, an increase of 15 million people from 2019.
2:20 | 11/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Food banks see record turnout on Thanksgiving amid growing food insecurity

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"The coronavirus pandemic has led to soaring unemployment, and over 50 million Americans face food insecurity this year, an increase of 15 million people from 2019.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/WNT","id":"74421739","title":"Food banks see record turnout on Thanksgiving amid growing food insecurity","url":"/WNT/video/food-banks-record-turnout-thanksgiving-amid-growing-food-74421739"}