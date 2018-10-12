Football player arrested in slaying of high school cheerleader

Breana Roushselang was 6 months' pregnant at the time and found in a dumpster near her home, police in Indiana said.
0:15 | 12/10/18

To the high school cheerleader murder to Mishawaka Indiana police say the body of Rihanna wrestling was found in a dumpster one block from home or family says she was six months pregnant. Authorities have now charged Aaron tree ho as an adult for her murder. The two were classmates and he played on the football team.

