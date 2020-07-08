Transcript for Foreign powers again interfering with presidential election: Intelligence officials

without action from the hill, there is no magic wand. Mary, thank you. And the director of U.S. Intelligence accusing China, Iran, and Russia of trying to interfere in the election. Here's Rachel Scott. Reporter: Tonight, a stark warning from the nation's top counterintelligence official, foreign adversaries are at it again, actively interfering in the presidential election. Saying China, Russia, and Iran are attempting "To increase discord" and "Undermine our democratic process." The president, down in the polls, has taken an aggressive posture toward beijing, blaming China for the pandemic. It came from China. It should never have been allowed to leave China. Reporter: Intelligence officials assess China views president trump as "Unpredictable" and would prefer a president Biden. While Russia is working to denigrate the former vp. And a Ukrainian lawmaker, a contact of Rudy Giuliani, is involved. Putin knows I mean what I say. This is a violation of our sovereignty, our sovereignty. Reporter: And after allegations of colluding with Russian in 2016, which he has long denied, president trump said he wouldn't have a problem accepting information from a foreign government. You'd want that kind of interference in our elections? It's not interference. They have information. I think I'd take it. Reporter: Tonight, his campaign says they don't need it, saying, "President trump will beat Joe Biden fair and square." And a senior adviser to the Biden campaign says the former vp has refused to accept information from a foreign government, and they underscore that the president himself has not made that commitment, less than 100 days out from election day. Next, more than 1 million

