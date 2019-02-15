Transcript for Forrest Gump actor overcome with emotion by celebrity thank you video

Final tonight our person of the week. We know him as lieutenant Dan in Forrest gump. Tonight what you likely didn't know. Reporter: Gary sinise, perhaps best known for his role as lieutenant Dan in "Forrest gump." I'm lieutenant Dan Taylor. Welcome to ft. Platoon. Reporter: In the 25 years since the film's release, he has dedicated himself to giving back to veterans and their families. You volunteered to serve your country knowing full well the risks and you paid that price for my freedom. Reporter: The Gary sinise foundation raises $30 million a year for veterans. They've built 70 smart homes. More than 400 concerts to benefit them. Gary. What am I doing? Take a seat. Reporter: And this time, it was the actor who was surprised. A thank you video from veterans, first refrom some of his life-long friends. Hi Gary, Jay Leno. You know every time I go do a USO show and visit troops, I always get, "Hey, Jay Leno, how you doing? Do you know who is just here? Who? Gary sinise." Your dedication, your effort. You are awesome. Thank you for all the things you have done for our young men and women who have served our nation. As a proud military brat, that's my daddy. I want to say thank you. For our warriors all over the world. Reporter: And the veterans themselves thanking lieutenant Dan. Thanks lieutenant Dan. I just want to thank you. For everything that you do. Coming to you live from MI casa. Reporter: Sinise clearly moved by the messages. A sincere thank you from all the fellas over here at ladder one. We here in Boston say thank you. Reporter: New York City too. Thank you, Gary. Lastly, his Forrest gump co-star Tom Hanks. Thanks lieutenant Dan. Reporter: All these years later, Gary sinise never giving up that vow to help our veterans. That makes me feel really good. So we choose Gary sinise and all the veterans he's helped along the way. Good night.od night.

