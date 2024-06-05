France arrests Ukraine-Russia national following explosion at hotel

Anti-terrorism authorities are investigating after the arrest of a 26-year-old man of Ukrainian and Russian descent who was hurt in an explosion at a hotel near Charles de Gaulle Airport.

June 5, 2024

