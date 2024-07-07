France's election: The latest in the battle between parties

After a strong result for France’s far-right in last week’s first round of voting, the winner in Sunday's round was France's left, an alliance of parties created specifically for this election.

July 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live