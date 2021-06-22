‘Friends’ star reveals battles with prostate cancer

James Michael Tyler, best known for his role as Gunther on “Friends,” shared that he had stage 4 prostate cancer and has been battling the disease since September 2018.
0:15 | 06/22/21

