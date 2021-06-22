-
Now Playing: Singer Jazmine Sullivan on mission to help Black women's health
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, June 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: June 21, 2021
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: 2020 Summer Olympic crowds
-
Now Playing: HHS Secretary on reaching vaccine goals, shoring up Obamacare
-
Now Playing: Biden expected to fall short on COVID-19 vaccine sharing goal
-
Now Playing: Do we know how long vaccine immunity will continue to last?
-
Now Playing: Encouraging news about pill to treat early COVID-19 illness
-
Now Playing: TV executive’s mission to find bone marrow match for nephew
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Millions brace for severe weather across the country
-
Now Playing: Growing concerns over Delta variant
-
Now Playing: Health experts warn about coronavirus Delta variant
-
Now Playing: The latest on the Delta variant
-
Now Playing: How to confront anxiety
-
Now Playing: Delta variant ‘may threaten the work we have done,’ expert says
-
Now Playing: Can a vitamin replace your daily cup of coffee?
-
Now Playing: What you need to know about post-COVID-19 health issues
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden's update on COVID-19 response